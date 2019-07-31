Ex-Trump campaign boss Lewandowski to speak at NV Basque Fry

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — A former campaign manager for President Trump will be one of the featured speakers this fall at a big Republican fundraiser in rural northern Nevada.

The Morning in Nevada PAC led by former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt announced Wednesday Corey Lewandowski will speak at the 5th annual Basque Fry Sept. 15 at a ranch in Gardnerville south of Carson City.

Lewandowski served as Trump's campaign manager from January 2015 to June 2016. He currently serves as a senior adviser to Vice President Mike Pence's political action committee, the Great America Committee.

Mercedes and Matt Schlapp are among other speakers slated for the outdoor barbeque and rally in the key western battleground state.

Mercedes Schlapp served as Trump's White House director of strategic communications. Matt Schlapp is chairman of the American Conservative Union.