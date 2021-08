SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — A southern Arizona police officer who resigned after a probe found he behaved and talked inappropriately around women has given up his law enforcement certification.

The Sierra Vista Herald/Review reported Monday that Travis Mattern, a former officer with the Tombstone Marshal's Office, voluntarily relinquished the certification.

The certification is akin to a professional license.

The Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board had begun an investigation into whether Mattern should be stripped of it.

The newspaper obtained a six-page report from an internal investigation that showed Mattern had a pattern of disturbing behavior toward women.

Mattern resigned in February after a woman filed a complaint, accusing him of loitering at the bar where she worked and following her home. He sent her a sexually explicit text a month earlier.

The report states Mattern told another woman he liked “cutting women and putting salt or lemon juice in their wounds."

He also told Tombstone Marshal Jim Adams that he once had sex on top of his patrol car. Adams also said a female Arizona Rangers captain informed him Mattern once asked her questions that were very sexual in nature.

Attempts to reach Mattern through a listed number went unanswered Monday morning.