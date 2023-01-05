Ex-Philadelphia official picked for key elections post

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A former Philadelphia election official who has told of enduring death threats for defending the city's 2020 vote-counting against former President Donald Trump's lies will be nominated for the top election administration post in Pennsylvania.
Al Schmidt will be nominated to be Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro's secretary of state, the campaign said Thursday, setting him up to oversee what is expected to be a hard-fought 2024 election in the critical presidential battleground.