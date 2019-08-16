Ex-Los Angeles official fined $281,250 for ethics breach

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The former top city planner for Los Angeles has agreed to pay $281,250 for improperly lobbying on behalf of developers.

The Los Angeles Times says it's the largest financial penalty ever recommended by the city Ethics Commission for a current or former city employee.

Michael LoGrande was head of the city planning department for five years until he left in 2016 to form his own consulting business.

The Times says LoGrande acknowledged violating a city law barring high-level officials from lobbying elected officials, managers and other decision-makers for a year after leaving.

A report said LoGrande lobbied for four projects during the prohibited period, including a nightclub and a hotel.

His attorney, Bradley Hertz, says LoGrande is happy to resolve the case.