Ex-Kansas lieutenant governor Mann running in 1st District

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — Former Kansas Lt. Governor Tracey Mann says he plans to run for the state's 1st District seat in Congress.

Mann, who was lieutenant governor for former Gov. Jeff Colyer, announced his candidacy on Monday.

The announcement comes two days after the 1st district's two-term incumbent, Republican Rep. Roger Marshall, announced he will run for the U.S. Senate held by Sen. Pat Roberts, who is not seeking re-election.

Mann, of Salina, said he is running to protect "Kansas values" and to take the state's voice on agriculture to Congress. He said he is anti-abortion, pro-Second Amendment and supports President Donald Trump's efforts to build a wall to curb illegal immigration.

The 1st district is one of the largest in the nation, encompassing 69 counties in western and central Kansas.