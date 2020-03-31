Ex-Kansas City councilwoman to run for lieutenant governor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Kansas City Council woman Alissia Canady is running as a Democrat for Missouri lieutenant governor and former Republican auditor candidate Saundra McDowell is running for governor.

Tuesday marked the last day candidates could file to run in the upcoming Aug. 4 primary. Elections for Missouri governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, treasurer and attorney general are slated for Nov. 3.

Canady, who filed Monday to run for lieutenant governor, made an unsuccessful bid for Kansas City mayor last year in a crowded field that included then-Councilwoman Jolie Justus and now-Mayor Quinton Lucas.

During her time on the city council, she took a strong stance against re-naming Paseo Boulevard to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., saying the council pushed the name-change through without consulting residents.

In Missouri, the lieutenant governor runs on a separate ticket from the governor. The only other Democratic nominee to file so far is Gregory Upchurch of St. Charles.

Canady is trying to unseat current Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe.

Republican Saundra McDowell filed Tuesday. Last year, she faced-off against Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway for her seat and lost. McDowell and state Rep. Jim Neely are among Republicans who filed to challenge GOP Gov. Mike Parson.

Galloway is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor.