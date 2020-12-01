Ex-Honolulu police lieutenant sentenced in conspiracy case

HONOLULU (AP) — A judge sentenced a former Honolulu police lieutenant on Tuesday to three-and-a-half years in prison for helping a now-retired police chief and his now-estranged, ex-prosecutor wife frame a relative as part of a wide-ranging conspiracy aimed at preserving the couple's lavish lifestyle.

Derek Wayne Hahn was less culpable in the plot than former Chief Louis Kealoha, who was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison, U.S. District Judge J. Michael Seabright said in giving Hahn a more lenient sentence.

Kealoha's wife, former high-ranking Honolulu prosecutor Katherine Kealoha, was the mastermind behind the scheme to frame her uncle for the theft of the couple's home mailbox to hide fraud that included stealing from her own grandmother, Seabright said Monday in sentencing her to 13 years in prison.

The plot would not have been possible without Louis Kealoha's underlings at the Honolulu Police Department, Seabright said, describing Hahn as a soldier carrying out the chief's requests.

Hahn was a lieutenant in an elite unit of officers hand-picked by Louis Kealoha. He was also Katherine Kealoha's partner in a solar business.

“It reached the highest levels of government," leading to the public's distrust in the police department, the judge said of the conspiracy.

While the Kealohas were motivated by greed and maintaining their lifestyle, it's not clear whether Hahn participated out of loyalty or because he thought it would be good for his career, Seabright said.

Hahn declined to speak at his sentencing.

Charlotte Malott spoke on behalf of her mother Florence Puana — Katherine Kealoha’s grandmother — who died in February at 100 years old.

“You helped the Kealohas carry out their evil scheme of revenge,” Malott told Hahn in court.

A jury previously convicted the Kealohas and Hahn of conspiracy. The jury also convicted former Officer Minh-Hung “Bobby” Nguyen, who was married to Katherine Kealoha's niece and lived in the Kealohas' pool house. He's scheduled to be sentenced later Tuesday.

