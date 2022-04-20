Ex-Hawaii prosecutor's brother found guilty of dealing drugs

HONOLULU (AP) — The pain physician brother of a former Hawaii prosecutor imprisoned in a corruption case that also took down her former police chief husband was found guilty Wednesday of prescribing oxycodone to his friends so that they could sell the pills for cash.

After a three-week trial, a jury found Dr. Rudolph Puana, 50, guilty of conspiracy to distribute oxycodone and fentanyl and distribution of oxycodone and fentanyl outside the course of professional practice and without a legitimate medical purpose, U.S. prosecutors said.