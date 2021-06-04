Ex-Hanford contractor to pay $3M to settle fraud allegations

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — A former Hanford contractor has agreed to pay about $3 million to settle allegations of fraud in reports to the federal government on its small business subcontracts.
CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Co. had its costs for environmental cleanup at the nation’s most contaminated nuclear site near Richland, Washington, reimbursed by the federal government. The company was also eligible for incentive pay for awarding subcontracts to small businesses that the Small Business Administration designated as being in Historically Underutilized Business Zones.