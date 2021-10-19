Ex-GOP senator leaving party, challenging Oklahoma governor

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The first GOP candidate to challenge Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said Tuesday he’s leaving the party and will run against Stitt as an independent, making him the second elected Oklahoma Republican in recent weeks to leave the party in part because of the governor's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Former state Sen. Ervin Yen, an Oklahoma City physician, said in a statement he disagrees with the state party’s opposition to mask and vaccine mandates, and the insistence of some party officials that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.