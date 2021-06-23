Ex-Colombian rebels, kidnapping victims meet face to face ASTRID SUÁREZ, Associated Press June 23, 2021 Updated: June 23, 2021 7:32 p.m.
1 of17 Former Colombian Presidential candidate Ingrid Betancourt, left, who was abducted while campaigning by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, rebels, is comforted by another kidnapping victim during an event at the Truth Commission to commemorate victims of the country’s decades long armed conflict, in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Ivan Valencia/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 Rodrigo Londoño, also known as Timochenko, the former commander of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, speaks during an event at the Truth Commission to commemorate victims of the country’s decades-long armed conflict, in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Ivan Valencia/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
10 of17 Armando Acuña, left, a former city councilman who was kidnapped by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, hands former FARC commander Carlos Antonio Lozada, the bag Acuña was given by the rebels for his personal belongings while he was in captivity, during an event at the Truth Commission to commemorate victims of the country’s decades-long armed conflict, in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Ivan Valencia/AP Show More Show Less
BUCARAMANGA, Colombia (AP) — Men and women who were kidnapped by Colombian’s biggest guerrilla group during a decades long internal conflict met face to face with their captors Wednesday during an event meant for the rebels to admit their responsibility, a step toward reconciliation contemplated in a peace deal signed in 2016 by the government and the combatants.
The emotional meeting between the victims and members of the now-defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, known by its Spanish acronym FARC, was convened by a commission with no judicial powers but responsibility for helping clarify what exactly happened during the conflict.