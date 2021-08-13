Evidence presented to grand jury in Durham's Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Durham, the federal prosecutor tapped to investigate the origins of the Russia investigation, has been presenting evidence before a grand jury as part of his probe, a person familiar with the matter said Friday.
The development is a potential sign that Durham may be mulling additional criminal charges beyond the one he brought last year against a former FBI lawyer who admitted altering a document related to a Trump campaign aide who'd been under FBI surveillance. Durham is also expected to complete a report at some point.