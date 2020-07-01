Eviction ban nears an end with renter aid still in pipeline

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Federal emergency aid for renters in Pennsylvania hit hard financially during the pandemic is still in the pipeline as Gov. Tom Wolf's ban on foreclosures and evictions nears an expiration.

The application period for aid begins Monday to the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency. Five days later, Wolf's moratorium expires.

Robin Wiessman, the agency's CEO, said Wednesday that it will take a few days to verify the information that must be submitted to qualify for aid.

Wolf and state lawmakers are devoting at least $150 million in federal coronavirus emergency relief money for rental assistance of $750 per month for up to six months. Assistance is contingent on the renter losing their job after March 1, or seeing their income drop by at least 30% due to the pandemic. Landlords can apply, as well.

Sen. Vincent Hughes, D-Philadelphia, said Wolf's eviction moratorium does not necessarily have to end after July 10, given the fact that new virus cases are surging across the country and Pennsylvania is seeing an uptick.

In any case, Sen. Art Haywood, D-Montgomery, said he worried that an effort by Republican state lawmakers to end Wolf's emergency disaster declaration that he declared at the beginning of the pandemic could succeed in state courts and abruptly end his moratorium on evictions.