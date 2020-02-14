Eversource conducts statewide infrared helicopter inspections

Eversource is currently conducting aerial inspections of high-voltage electrical equipment on rights of way throughout Connecticut.

This semiannual inspection is an important part of the company’s ongoing commitment to providing reliable electric service.

The work involves the use of a helicopter equipped with heat-sensing, infrared scanning technology which can detect potential equipment issues before they occur.

The aerial inspections start tomorrow and continue through Feb. 28. Weather permitting, flights will take place from 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The aircraft is a blue & silver helicopter, tail # N1431W.