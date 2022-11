DARIEN — Energy provider Eversource and the town of Darien have reached an agreement to remove more than 60 trees along Little Brook Road.

In June, the energy provider proposed to remove trees running along its transmission lines as part of its vegetation management plan, affecting an estimated 100 trees on Darien land. The entire management plan stretches across an 18-mile corridor also affecting Greenwich, Stamford, Norwalk and Westport.

Both environmental advocates and neighbors of Little Brook Road, where most of the trees would be removed, fought the plan, saying the trees were necessary as a barrier from the railroad tracks and that cutting them down would affect the local environment.

After a nearly year-long mediation period, the energy provider, town and state Department of Transportation reached an agreement that 62 of 72 trees Eversource wanted down on Little Brook Road would be removed; a planting plan is required to start by June 2023.

The remaining 10 trees will be preserved, though Eversource will have the right to trim the trees as seen fit without town permission, according to the settlement.

First Selectman Monica McNally said the agreement “addresses all concerns” both from Eversource and residents along Little Brook Road.

“The residents that I've heard from are very satisfied with the plan,” she said. “As much as we would like to have saved every tree, saving the 10 trees that we did I think is very important. ...It would be very hard to have something else grow if those trees were taken out."

Not all Darien locals are pleased about the new agreement. Natalie Tallis, a former resident of Little Brook Road, called the agreement “disappointing,” and said the town should have never approved it.

“This is not a middle ground,” Tallis said. “There is going to be nothing left in this replanting in two years. The town has ensured that it will look worse two years from now than it does now.”

She also said she expected Eversource to request removing the 10 remaining trees after two years, allowed within the agreement.

“Eversource knows this isn't viable,” Tallis said. “The question is why did our town allow this to get passed? And why did they allow Eversource to get away with this?”

Representatives from Eversource said the emergency clear-cutting was necessary along high-voltage transmission lines. The trees selected for removal were considered a safety risk for arcing — sparking between power lines and trees that can cause fires — and downed lines causing power outages.

“Taking the necessary steps to help reduce the risk of power outages and public safety issues caused by the tree health crisis in Connecticut is a shared responsibility,” Eversource spokesman Mitch Gross said in a statement. “This agreement is an example of a true partnership that will increase reliability and benefit residents in Darien and neighboring communities.”

Eversource removed more than 20 trees last year deemed by the town’s tree warden as diseased or providing little environmental benefit.