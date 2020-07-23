Evers tells Trump to keep federal agents out of Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers wants President Donald Trump to keep federal agents out of Milwaukee.

Trump and the White House announced Thursday that federal agents will deploy to Chicago; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Cleveland; Detroit; and Milwaukee to combat rising crime.

Evers, a Democrat, sent Trump a letter Wednesday saying he was “deeply disturbed" to hear White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows suggest in a television interview Sunday that agents might travel to Milwaukee without any direct communication with his office. Evers said he’s strongly opposed to the move, warning it will only make things worse. Wisconsin authorities, including the state’s National Guard, can handle protests, he said.

“This is not a moment to double down and unnecessarily increase police presence, especially without invitation,” Evers wrote. “As we have seen in Portland, this excessive and unwelcome federal law enforcement presence only makes these situations more volatile and dangerous.”

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has asked a judge for a restraining order blocking federal agents deployed to quell protests in Portland. She has accused the agents of arresting protesters without probable cause and using excessive force.

Aides for Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Police Chief Alfonso Morales didn’t immediately respond to messages. Milwaukee Common Council President Cavalier Johnson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that federal agents' presence would only heighten conflict.