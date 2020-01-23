Evers confident Legislature will act swiftly on rural bills

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is confident that the Republican-controlled Legislature will move quickly to approve an $8.5 million package of bills designed to help rural Wisconsin in the face of a crisis that's caused a loss of one-third of the state's dairy farms since 2011.

Speaking Thursday, a day after he announced the plan in his State of the State address, the Democratic governor dismissed criticism from Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos that the proposals show he has ignored rural Wisconsin before now.

“That’s just baloney," Evers said on a conference call. "We need to move forward. Our farmers need us.”

Vos said the plan shows Evers has “finally turned his attention to rural Wisconsin."

“He has ignored that part of the state for most of last year since he’s been elected governor,” Vos said. "If he’s a newfound convert that rural Wisconsin has problems, of course we’re going to listen.”

While Vos was wary of the plan, Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said he was “all ears."

“We’re all looking for ways to do better when it comes to ag," Fitzgerald said. "There have been a number of proposals by the Legislature but I’m all ears on what the governor has to offer. It sounds like he’s been working on something comprehensive so absolutely I think the Legislature should take time to see what the special session includes and work on those bills.”

Evers said he expects the Legislature to meet next week to take up the bills. Republican leaders have not said if they will do that.

One proposal would create a Wisconsin Initiative for Dairy Exports with the goal of increasing dairy exports to 20% of the country’s milk supply by 2024. Another bill would increase staffing at UW Extension to ensure farmers and agricultural industries have partners and support closer to home. A third measure would expand the state’s Farm-to-School program to connect farmers and the food they produce with universities, technical colleges, hospitals and local businesses across Wisconsin. Another proposal would create a program to promote mental health services for farmers.

Evers said he was creating a new Office of Rural Prosperity to help people navigate state programs and resources targeting rural communities, businesses and workers. He’s also creating a blue-ribbon commission to promote agriculture and rural economic prosperity and develop long-term strategies on how to help rural communities.

Evers said he hoped Republicans could work with Democrats to take action. Wisconsin loses an average of two dairy farms a day as farmers suffer under low milk prices.

“We’re past the point of pointing fingers, we just need to get work done,” Evers said. “I feel confident we’re in a good place around this.”

