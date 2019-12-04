Everett officers to wear body cameras in pilot program

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — The Everett Police Department is outfitting some officers with body-worn cameras as part of a six-month pilot program.

KING-TV reports officers will get the cameras this month. The department plans to study the benefits of the technology and also better calculate the expenses associated with using them.

Chief Dan Templeman says the pilot program will also help determine if more staffing is needed to manage the program, such as reviewing videos and redacting information for public disclosure requests.

The city of Everett has budgeted $400,000 in 2020 for the purchase of body-worn cameras. The police department also plans to search for grants to offset the costs to the city.

___

Information from: KING-TV, http://www.king5.com/