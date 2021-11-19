Events in disappearance of former Teamsters head Jimmy Hoffa

A chronology of events in the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa, former president of the Teamsters union: July 30, 1975 \u2014 Hoffa leaves his Lake Orion home about 1 p.m. and makes a stop to visit a friend in Pontiac. He arrives around 2 p.m. at the Machus Red Fox restaurant in Oakland County\u2019s Bloomfield Township to meet reputed Detroit mob enforcer Anthony \u201cTony Jack\u201d Giacalone and alleged New Jersey mob figure Anthony \u201cTony Pro\u201d Provenzano. Hoffa calls his wife, Josephine, about 2:15 p.m. from a pay phone and tells her no one showed up for his meeting. The 62-year-old Hoffa never is seen or heard from again. Aug. 8, 1975 \u2014 The FBI gets a search warrant for Hoffa's car, which was found in the restaurant parking lot. They find fingerprints of family friend Charles \u201cChuckie\u201d O\u2019Brien on a 7-Up bottle under the right front seat. Sept. 2, 1975 \u2014 A grand jury convenes in Detroit to investigate the Hoffa disappearance. 1975-85 \u2014 More than 200 FBI agents are assigned to the case in New Jersey, Detroit and at least four other cities. During the period, more than 70 volumes of files are compiled, containing more than 16,000 pages. Six suspects in the disappearance, including Provenzano and Anthony Giacalone, are convicted on unrelated charges. \u2014 1982: Self-described mafia murderer Charles Allen, who served prison time with Hoffa and participated in the federal witness-protection program, tells a U.S. Senate committee that Hoffa was killed at Provenzano\u2019s orders. Hoffa\u2019s body was \u201cground up in little pieces, shipped to Florida and thrown into a swamp,\u201d Allen said. 1982 \u2014 Hoffa is declared legally dead. 1989 \u2014 Self-described hit man Donald \u201cTony the Greek\u201d Frankos claims Hoffa is buried under Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The FBI finds no evidence to support the claim. June 2001 \u2014 The head of the FBI\u2019s organized-crime unit says in a court document that he believes a decision whether to prosecute anyone could be made in the next two years. March 2002 \u2014 The FBI says it will refer the case to the Oakland County prosecutor\u2019s office for possible state charges. John Bell, special agent in charge of the FBI\u2019s Detroit bureau, says the federal case was stymied because of the length of time since Hoffa disappeared. Aug. 29, 2002 \u2014 Oakland County prosecutor says new DNA evidence in Hoffa\u2019s disappearance is insufficient to bring criminal charges. May 2004 \u2014 Bloomfield Township police rip up the floorboards from a Detroit house where one-time Hoffa ally Frank Sheeran claims to have killed him. The FBI crime lab would ultimately conclude that the blood found on the floorboards was not Hoffa\u2019s. April 2006 \u2014 New Jersey mob hit man Richard \u201cThe Iceman\u201d Kuklinski, who died in March, claims that he killed Hoffa and put his body in a car that was sold as scrap metal. Kuklinski\u2019s book, \u201cThe Ice Man: Confessions of a Mafia Contract Killer,\u201d contends he received $40,000 for the slaying. May 17, 2006 \u2014 The FBI begins searching a horse farm in Oakland County\u2019s Milford Township, northwest of Detroit for Hoffa\u2019s remains, but ends the search after finding nothing. June 17, 2013 \u2014 The FBI sees enough merit in a reputed Mafia captain\u2019s tip to once again break out the digging equipment to search for Hoffa\u2019s remains in an Oakland Township field, about 25 miles north of Detroit. No remains of Hoffa are found Nov. 19, 2021 \u2014 FBI says it obtained a search warrant to \u201cconduct a site survey underneath the Pulaski Skyway" in New Jersey in an effort to find Hoffa body.