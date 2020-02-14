Evacuee quarantined in Nebraska undergoing evaluation

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — One of 57 evacuees from the virus zone in China who is being held in quarantine in Nebraska was being transported Friday to a special unit of an Omaha medical center to undergo testing after developing upper respiratory symptoms.

A news release Friday from Nebraska Medicine says the person's symptoms are “extremely mild” and that the testing is being done out of an abundance of caution. The patient will be taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus' federally funded National Quarantine Unit to be tested for COVID-19.

The unit is separate from any of the buildings on campus where patients receive care.

The group of evacuees was flown into to Omaha on Feb. 7 and is be quarantined at a Nebraska National Guard training base just southwest of Omaha.