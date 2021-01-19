European aviation agency: 737 Max to be cleared next week

BERLIN (AP) — The Boeing 737 Max will be green-lighted to resume flights in Europe next week, following nearly two years of reviews after the aircraft was involved in two deadly crashes that saw the planes grounded worldwide, the head of the European aviation safety agency said Tuesday.

Patrick Ky, executive director of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, or EASA, told reporters they planes will be permitted to fly so long as they meet conditions specified by the agency and that pilots are up to date on their training.