Ethiopia hints at Tigray military move; cease-fire in doubt June 30, 2021 Updated: June 30, 2021 6:58 a.m.
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government says its military could re-enter the capital of its embattled Tigray region within weeks, calling into question the unilateral cease-fire it declared in Tigray just days ago.
Redwan Hussein, spokesman for the Tigray emergency task force, spoke to reporters on Wednesday in Ethiopia’s first public remarks since its soldiers retreated from the Tigray capital and other parts of the region on Monday in a dramatic turn in the nearly eight-month war.