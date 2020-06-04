Escondido woman arrested in DUI deaths of 4 people

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly killling four people, including two children, on a street while driving drunk.

Ashley Rene Williams, 28, Escondido, was taken into custody on suspicion of murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear whether she had a lawyer.

Investigators said Williams was at the wheel of a Mazda that plowed into a group of people on May 5 in Escondido, a San Diego suburb.

The accident killed a 33-year-old man, an 11-year-old boy, a 50-year-old woman and her 10-year-old grandson.

Williams was treated for minor injuries.