Equatorial Guinea sues France at UN court over Paris mansion

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Equatorial Guinea has filed a case against France at the International Court of Justice accusing Paris of “misappropriation of public funds,” the court announced Friday. It's the latest step in a lengthy legal tug-of-war centered on a mansion situated on an expensive avenue in the French capital.
The latest case is linked to the conviction, upheld at appeal last year, in France of Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, the son of Equatorial Guinea’s long-serving president for money laundering and embezzling millions of dollars in public money. The French court handed him a three-year suspended sentence, fined him 30 million euros and ordered property in France worth tens of millions of euros seized. That included the mansion on Avenue Foch, which France now plans to sell.