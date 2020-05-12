Entries sought: Darien Arts Center to hold virtual showcase

The Darien Arts Center is opening a virtual showcase and call for submissions from all ages. Created In Place was borne out of the realization that there is an abundance of creativity in the community resulting from recent time spent in quarantine.

“As we’ve sat at home, we’ve seen everything from painted rocks, to food photography and bread recipes, to funny videos and pictures of tender moments. We’d love to capture the creative expressions of this time in our community’s history,” DAC Visual Arts Director Emily Altman commented. “Any creative submission is welcome.”

“This is a time like no other that we have seen in our lifetimes. Although it is not what anyone could have expected, there have been uplifting and heartwarming glimpses of humanity, with first responders rising up to the occasion, people organizing meal deliveries like David Genovese and Corbin Cares, and expressions of appreciation, like the pink ribbons hung around town and the blaring of horns on Saturday nights,” said DAC Executive Director Amy Allen.

“Additionally, we’ve been working and teaching kids at home and really experiencing lots of emotions. We’ve all had to creatively deal with this moment. We’d love to capture it all in submissions from the community. We are opening up the virtual showcase to all, with no fee for submitting entries, in hopes of getting a large representation of what people have created in place,” added DAC Executive Director Amy Allen.

All submissions will become part of the Created in Place showcase on the DAC’s website, with highlights featured on social media and in email blasts each week. All ages may submit photographs, artwork or videos (including performances) of any creative expression into Created In Place at darienarts.org.

For more information and upcoming offerings including online classes and summer camps, visit darienarts.org. For questions, call the DAC at 203-655-8683. The Darien Arts Center is located at 2 Renshaw Road, behind Darien Town Hall.

Founded in 1975, the Darien Arts Center (DAC) is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing visual and performing arts programs and events for the community. For further information, call 203-655-8683 or visit darienarts.org.