Energy company agrees to pay $2.6M for refinery violations

OREGON, Ohio (AP) — An oil and gas company has agreed to pay $2.6 million in fines for air pollution violations at a refinery in Ohio, according to court documents.

Federal agencies found longstanding pollution and record-keeping violations at the BP-Husky refinery in Oregon, according to a Jan. 29 complaint filed by the federal Department of Justice and the office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

About $1.42 million of the $2.6 million penalty will be paid to the U.S. government, and $200,000 will go to Ohio as a civil penalty for violating the federal Clean Air Act and the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act, The Blade of Toledo reported Tuesday.

Michael Abendhoff, BP spokesperson, said in a written statement that the company is pleased to resolve the claims.

“BP-Husky looks forward to continuing to be a vital part of the local community,” he said.