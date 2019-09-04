https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Endangered-Florida-panther-dies-after-being-hit-14412297.php
Endangered Florida panther dies after being hit by car
MOORE HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.
It's the 14th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 17 total deaths this year.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the remains of a 2-year-old female panther were found Monday in Glades County.
Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.
