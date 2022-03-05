End of an era: State's oldest coal power plant shifts gears

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — On Thursday, Feb. 22, 2022, when the clock struck 9:41 p.m., it marked “the end of an era” for Heskett Station, as workers there described it. It was the last time North Dakota’s oldest coal-fired power plant would ever burn lignite.

Operations Supervisor Lonnie Moody anticipated a somber mood inside the control room that evening. He started working at the plant 30 years ago unloading lignite coal that arrived by rail, and he planned to be there as it shut down, he told The Bismarck Tribune in an interview the day before.

“I want to see it go off,” he said.

The retirement of Heskett’s two coal-fired units did not come about suddenly. Montana-Dakota Utilities announced in 2019 that it planned to stop operating Units 1 and 2 north of Mandan, as well as another coal-fired power plant, Lewis & Clark Station near Sidney, Montana.

Moody knew Heskett’s coal units were aging -- one is nearly 70 years old -- and that the economics no longer favored coal-fired power at the site. Still, the plant ran well. He was on vacation the day the news came down that the units would retire in a couple of years.

“My phone was blowing up,” he said.

Joe Geiger remembers that day, too. He also was a supervisor at the plant, and has since moved on to a new job within MDU that includes implementing the retirements.

“I think everyone was understanding of the decision,” he said. “As an employee of the facility, it was still a difficult message to receive.”

MDU had planned to stop running the coal units by the end of March, but recent developments sped the timeline up several weeks. A mechanical failure caused Unit 2 to come offline Jan. 30. That factored into the company’s decision to shut down Unit 1 on Thursday to comply with federal air regulations, spokesperson Mark Hanson said.

Heskett’s Unit 1 fired up for the first time in 1954 with a 25-megawatt capacity. It was the largest coal plant in the state in those days.

MDU took out a full-page ad in The Bismarck Tribune ahead of the facility’s dedication the following year, inviting the public to an open house for tours, doughnuts and coffee. Attendees could enter a drawing that promised a “DeLuxe Hotpoint Electric Range” for a grand prize. MDU named the $6.5 million power plant for company founder R.M. Heskett.

The plant was meant to complement electricity produced at hydropower dams going in up and down the Missouri River, the Tribune reported in articles about the plant’s construction during the 1950s. When water levels were low and the dams’ output lacking, Heskett was meant to fill the gap.

The Bismarck-Mandan area was growing for a number of reasons, including the discovery of oil in Tioga in 1951. The oil boom brought a number of energy-related businesses to the state, many of which chose the capital city and its neighbor for their headquarters.

“The expansion of agriculture, industry, distribution services and small businesses of all kinds resulted in greatly accelerated demand for electric power in western North Dakota,” the Tribune reported ahead of Heskett’s dedication.

MDU installed a larger unit with a 75-megawatt capacity at the site in 1963. Heskett made up the oldest still-operating coal-fired power plant in North Dakota until this week. Basin Electric Power Cooperative’s Leland Olds Station has that distinction now. It began operating in 1966.

Utilities built a number of larger coal plants in the decades after Heskett came online, primarily further north alongside the mines that feed them. Lignite coal has a high moisture content, making it inefficient to transport long distances by train.

Coal traveled only a short distance by rail to Heskett from the Beulah Mine, operated by Westmoreland Beulah Mining. Coal production is stopping at the mine while a multiyear reclamation process begins, Public Service Commissioner Randy Christmann said.

An executive of Westmoreland Mining Holdings told the Tribune that “while coal extraction may be winding down, our full-scale operation to restore the land to pristine condition will be ramping up significantly.”

Chief Operating Officer Joe Micheletti added that the mine has employed 26 people who, in recent years, have supplied Heskett with about 400,000 tons of coal annually.

About 50 people worked at Heskett before its coal retirements were announced.

“You spend so much time in there,” Moody said. “It gets to be like family.”

Heskett Station will no longer burn coal, but it will continue to send power into the grid via an existing gas-fired unit and another one planned for the site. Both are peaking units. They will sit at the ready much of the time, waiting for a spike in electricity demand before firing up.

Already, construction workers have begun moving dirt for the new unit west of the coal facilities, Hanson said. The unit is slated to come online by the end of the first quarter of 2023, doubling the gas plant’s 88-megawatt capacity.

MDU installed the first gas unit in 2014, with fuel transported by a pipeline that taps into a larger line at St. Anthony in southern Morton County. The gas comes from the Northern Border Pipeline, which starts in Canada and picks up a significant amount of gas produced in western North Dakota’s Bakken oil fields.

MDU has cited low-cost natural gas, the low price of power on the market and rising coal costs as factors in retiring Heskett’s coal units.

“The decision to retire these units was made in the customers’ best interest,” said Geiger, who now works as MDU’s director of generation.

MDU recently entered into an agreement with Minnkota Power Cooperative to purchase power from the coal-fired Milton R. Young Station to help bridge the gap between Heskett’s coal retirements and its new gas unit.

Heskett’s retirements come as the coal industry has struggled amid an influx of natural gas and renewable energy across the United States. Heskett marks the second coal plant to shutter in recent memory in North Dakota. Great River Energy’s Stanton Station stopped operating in 2017.

Seven workers will stay on at Heskett to support its gas units. Five employees have accepted other positions within MDU, and seven have short-term assignments, Hanson said. Nearly 30 more will continue to work the next few months to prepare the site for dismantling.

Moody said a number of Heskett workers have left in the years since MDU announced the plant’s closure. Both he and Geiger said the company has tried hard to help employees find other jobs.

“Ultimately, finding gainful employment was one of my higher priorities. Staying with MDU was also a very high priority,” Geiger said. “The fact that I was able to accomplish both of those goals by moving into that position was hugely beneficial to my family.”

He said workers in the coming months will remove hazardous materials and any environmental contaminants, then dismantle just about everything at the site, including the two tall smokestacks. The process is known as decommissioning.

“All the structures will come down with the end result being a newly graded site,” Geiger said.

Moody expects he will retire around the time decommissioning starts. He said the closure of the coal units will be “life-altering for a lot of people.“

“It’s going to be weird to spend 30 years of your life at a place that’s going to get erased,” he said.