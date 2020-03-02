Enchanted evening: Tickets now on sale for Opus’ ‘Summer Soirée’

Opus for Person to Person is planning its annual fundraising event, a Summer Soirée, Enchanted Evening.

Opus for Person-to-Person will hold its annual Summer Soirée on Saturday, May 30th, 2020 at Darien’s Wee Burn Country Club. This Enchanted Evening will be a glamorous and fun-filled event raising money for an incredible community cause. Tickets start at $225 for members and can be purchased here.

The Enchanted Evening will kick off at 6 p.m with an alfresco cocktail hour, followed by a seated dinner and live and silent auctions. The celebration continues with an all-night open bar, music, dancing and plenty of surprises, including a fortune teller.

“Last year’s Summer Soirée was a great success with over $90,000 raised by OPUS for Person-to-Person. This May we are thrilled to be at Wee Burn Country Club hosting a truly enchanting evening. The committee is working hard to make this a night to remember, and OPUS is committed to raising even more for Person-to-Person this year,” said Sarah Vrabac, 2020 summer benefit board liaison

For over 20 years, OPUS has supported Person-to-Person through fundraising efforts and public awareness. Last year more than 24,000 individuals in our community received assistance from Person-to-Person including food, clothing, donations, funds for scholarships and camp programs, layettes for babies, living assistance loans, gifts at holiday toy store and so much more.

Follow the event on Instagram and Facebook for exclusive updates leading up to the big day.

There are many ways you can get involved and support OPUS for Person-to-Person’s mission. Please go to https://opus4p2p.org/ to donate or for more information.