Emmett Till relatives seek renewed probe of '55 lynching

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Relatives of Emmett Till joined with supporters Friday in asking authorities to reverse their decision to close an investigation of his 1955 lynching and instead prosecute a white woman at the center of the case from the very beginning.
Authorities have known for decades that Carolyn Bryant Donham, now in her 80s and living in North Carolina, played a key role in Till's slaying, and they need to act immediately to bring her to justice before time runs out, said Deborah Watts, a cousin of Till.