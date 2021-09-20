Emhoff touts Biden's infrastructure plan in preschool visit Sep. 20, 2021 Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 3:57 p.m.
MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the spouse of Vice President Kamala Harris, visited a Massachusetts preschool on Monday to promote the Biden administration's plan to invest billions of dollars in early childhood education and ease financial pressures on working parents.
The administration has proposed $225 billion in funding for child care under the American Families Plan, part of the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better Agenda.