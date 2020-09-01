Emergency responders tackle fire on Contentment Island in Darien

Darien's three fire departments, with assistance, are putting out a fire on Shennemere Road. Darien's three fire departments, with assistance, are putting out a fire on Shennemere Road. Photo: Photo Courtesy John Pugni, Former Chief Of Cos Cob Volunteer Fire Company Photo: Photo Courtesy John Pugni, Former Chief Of Cos Cob Volunteer Fire Company Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Emergency responders tackle fire on Contentment Island in Darien 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Darien fire departments and the police department say they are responding to what appears to be a large fire on Shennamere Road on Contentment Island on Tuesday afternoon.

Rowayton, Stamford and Norwalk Fire Departments were also on standby to respond.

The Coast Guard was also notified, and Eversource has responded to the scene, officials said. There are currently no outages. Contentment Island is a private neighborhood on a peninsula in Darien.

The Darien Times will be updating this story.