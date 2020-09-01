  • Darien's three fire departments, with assistance, are putting out a fire on Shennemere Road. Photo: Photo Courtesy John Pugni, Former Chief Of Cos Cob Volunteer Fire Company

    Darien's three fire departments, with assistance, are putting out a fire on Shennemere Road.

    Darien's three fire departments, with assistance, are putting out a fire on Shennemere Road.

    Photo: Photo Courtesy John Pugni, Former Chief Of Cos Cob Volunteer Fire Company
Photo: Photo Courtesy John Pugni, Former Chief Of Cos Cob Volunteer Fire Company
Image 1 of / 3

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 3

Darien's three fire departments, with assistance, are putting out a fire on Shennemere Road.

Darien's three fire departments, with assistance, are putting out a fire on Shennemere Road.

Photo: Photo Courtesy John Pugni, Former Chief Of Cos Cob Volunteer Fire Company

Darien fire departments and the police department say they are responding to what appears to be a large fire on Shennamere Road on Contentment Island on Tuesday afternoon.

Rowayton, Stamford and Norwalk Fire Departments were also on standby to respond.

The Coast Guard was also notified, and Eversource has responded to the scene, officials said. There are currently no outages. Contentment Island is a private neighborhood on a peninsula in Darien.

The Darien Times will be updating this story.