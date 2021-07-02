Skip to main content
Elsa gana fuerza y se convierte en huracán mientras se acerca al Caribe oriental
Elsa gana fuerza y se convierte en huracán mientras se acerca al Caribe oriental
July 2, 2021
Updated: July 2, 2021 8:18 a.m.
SAN JUAN (AP) — Elsa gana fuerza y se convierte en huracán mientras se acerca al Caribe oriental.