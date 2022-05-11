Elon Musk, an erratic visionary, revels in contradiction TOM KRISHER, MICHAEL LIEDTKE and ADAM GELLER, Associated Press May 11, 2022 Updated: May 11, 2022 4:27 p.m.
As the uproar over Elon Musk’s $44 billion buyout of Twitter reached a crescendo, another Musk drama was back in court.
That 2018 spectacle started, ironically enough, with a Musk tweet about doing an audacious deal. Weeks later, the Tesla CEO abandoned talk of buying all the electric car maker’s stock, admitting it might be too much trouble. With regulators preparing to sue the billionaire for defrauding investors, he pondered his position in a livestreamed interview while puffing on pot.
Written By
TOM KRISHER, MICHAEL LIEDTKE and ADAM GELLER