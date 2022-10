This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

DARIEN — Henry MacLane and his friends had the idea to start their own business while in first grade at Holmes Elementary School.

Most of them abandoned the idea, but Henry stuck with it.

“I had already created a website, I created my own logo from Paint 3D,” he said. “I had done everything. I was like, ‘Well, I don't want to quit.’”

Four years later, as the creator of Chocolate Fat Fish, Henry — now 11— is selling his color-coordinated candy bags in five stores — several in Tennessee — and most recently in the Darien Sport Shop.

According to Henry’s mother Katherine McLane, her son had always shown an instinct for business ever since he was a 6-year-old running a neighborhood lemonade stand.

“He said, ‘You know if we put more ice in this cup, we're selling less product. I think we'll make more profit from this,’” she recalled. “I just started laughing. I was like, ‘Oh, my God how does he know that?’”

Henry individually packages a variety of candies — Laffy Taffy, Jolly Ranchers and other long-lasting treats — into sealed plastic bags. Each bag is categorized by color, whether it be monochromatic or multi-color holiday arrangements.

“I thought, ‘What if we repackage it in a way where it’s fun and you can use it for birthday parties?’” he said. “I also had the idea that I could sell color-themed bags to schools for your school colors.”

He first began pitching stores in Tennessee, where his family lived for two years, sometimes sourcing candy from his family’s own pantry.

According to his mother, Henry often caught prospective clients off-guard when they expected a young boy selling candy to be raising charity money, not an aspiring business owner looking to fund the purchase of an internet domain.

Henry’s parents have both helped out with the business, especially early on when he needed help setting up a business email, website and pitches to sellers.

However, Katherine McLane said that most of the business decisions are solely his own. Any financial support he receives from them for business costs is often paid back in full.

“I know he said he gets a lot of ideas from us, and he does ask questions, but for the most part he’s very adamant about his ideas,” she said.

Now back in Connecticut, Henry is focused on expanding to local businesses in Darien and around Fairfield County. He said he already has his sights set on selling his goods at his school snack bar at Greens Farms Academy in Westport.

He said he hopes to one day see his candy in big box stores like Walmart across the Northeast.

“I believe he can do it,” his mother said. “If there is one word to describe him, I would say perseverance. He does not give up. He is amazing with follow-up and follow-through, and I've been so impressed.”

Perseverance is definitely a lesson Henry has taken away in the four years since he started his business journey, from unanswered emails to rejections to changing business models to accommodate business requests.

“A bunch of people told me if I couldn’t sell it in their store, then I should probably just sell something else,” Henry said. “Even my mom did that. And I was like, ‘No, I want to sell candy.’”

Once he feels his business is large enough, Henry said he wants to mentor other kids on how to open their own businesses with a “kid entrepreneurship program.”

“It would kind of be like an MLM (multi-level marketing) program, where they would sell my candy on their website, but they use the skills that I would teach them through maybe Zoom calls or something like that,” Henry said. “For the past year, I've been planning it out and working on it.”

The one thing he won’t be selling at Chocolate Fat Fish, at least not for a long time — chocolate.

“It melts very easily, and it goes bad really, really, really fast,” he said. “Most chocolate, it doesn't fit a solid color on the packaging. It's very, very branded.”