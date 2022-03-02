Election regulator warns of risks posed by private canvas

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's top election regulator and prosecutor are warning residents of Otero County in southern New Mexico to be warry of intrusive questions and potential intimidation by door-to-door canvassers linked to a review of the 2020 election that was authorized by the Republican-led county commission through a private company.
Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, a Democrat, said Wednesday that many Otero County residents have been caught off guard as they are approached by canvassers affiliated with a group called New Mexico Audit Force — that claim in some instances to be employees of Otero County.