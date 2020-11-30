https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Elected-Partial-400-15762491.php Elected-Partial,400 The Associated Press Published 7:01 am EST, Monday, November 30, 2020 No data found for this report. Most Popular 1 Darien Sport Shop to host virtual tree lighting 2 Gale warning issued for CT, as heavy rain expected Monday 3 Anti-vaccine group plans banner display Sunday on I-95, I-84 4 Person trapped under vehicle closes NB I-95 side for hours 5 Darien High senior Casey Warble earns DAR Good Citizen award 6 Darien restaurants continue to adapt as cooler weather approaches 7 UPDATE: Darien Police say missing woman in Darien home safely View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.