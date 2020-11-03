https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Elected-Partial-400-15696332.php Elected-Partial,400 The Associated Press Published 12:06 am EST, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 No data found for this report. Most Popular 1 Op/Ed: Why I am Republican 2 Clerk says man’s ballot was returned. But he never received one. 3 Dilapidated house gets dressed up for Halloween before demolition 4 Darien man arrested as part of child predator sting in New Jersey 5 Long Island Sound report spurs local action 6 Darien Girl Scouts create a ‘StoryWalk’ in Woodland Park 7 Mather Homestead offers safe trick or treating in Darien View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.