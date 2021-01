SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — An elderly Sioux Falls man charged in a 1974 stabbing death has been released from jail because of his declining health, according to authorities working on the case.

Algene Vossen, 80, was charged last summer with killing 74-year-old Mable Herman, at her home in Willmar, Minnesota after investigators found new DNA evidence they say ties him to the crime. Prosecutors say Herman had been stabbed 38 times.