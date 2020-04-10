Editorial: We need hope now — more than ever.

This painting by Darien artist Nobu Miki, in partnership with The Darien Times, was created to capture the hope and spirit of community during this difficult time. Miki has graciously offered to auction off this painting, along with two others, to benefit Corbin Cares. Email Lisa Elwell of Baywater Properties to bid at hello@thecorbindistrict.com. The auction will end on Saturday, April 18, with updates on social media. Read more at DarienTimes.com. less This painting by Darien artist Nobu Miki, in partnership with The Darien Times, was created to capture the hope and spirit of community during this difficult time. Miki has graciously offered to auction off ... more Photo: Nobu Miki Photo: Nobu Miki Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Editorial: We need hope now — more than ever. 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

This week is a celebration for many of those of faith — and one that will be celebrated very differently than in the past. As the town, nation and world battles the pandemic of the coronavirus, we must look internally at ways to celebrate. Thankfully, today’s technology has given us the option to connect with our families and faith groups. And we will pray and hope for a better tomorrow sooner than later.

Christians around the world will celebrate the most holy day of solemn and celebratory seasons of Christian faith — Easter. The holiday, this Sunday, ends a four-week period of lament and self-denial, and causes Christians to pause and pray over the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the cross and contemplate with awe His miraculous resurrection.

Children will also celebrate Easter by dyeing eggs in colorful patterns and going to sleep with visions of the Easter bunny hopping through their heads.

On Easter morning many children will wake up excitedly to find the Easter baskets left behind by the roaming rabbit, and enough chocolate, jelly beans and Peeps to keep them awake for two days.

Those of the Jewish faith will celebrate Passover during the same time as Easter. It began on the evening of Wednesday, April 8, and will end Thursday, April 16.

Passover commemorates the deliverance of the Israelites from slavery in ancient Egypt. During this time, unleavened bread is eaten to commemorate the same that was eaten by the Israelites when they left Egypt. The highlight of Passover is the Seder, a dinner that includes a recitation of the liturgy that describes the Exodus from Egypt.

The two faith-filled celebrations are tied together, as some of the earliest mentions of Easter come from the Greek or Latin word Pasch, for Passover. Both of them celebrate a new beginning — one we hope for all of us.

Springtime celebrations can also be traced back to early gods and goddesses. According to the History Channel and other sources, some say the word Easter is derived from the word Eostre, the Teutonic goddess of spring and fertility.

The History Channel and other sources also report the choice of the bunny to be the Easter hero. As a prolific procreator, rabbits are a symbol of fertility — as are eggs, for obvious reasons.

As spring descends, the earth is a fertile cradle from which the sleeping bounty of plants, vegetables and fruits abound. Many animals choose the spring to give birth for this reason.

Whatever faith you profess, these weeks are a time to celebrate some of our most holy, and to realize the long winter is finally over and spring will be blooming soon. We look forward to returning to normalcy.

These are trying times around the the world. Uncertainty and fear abound. Let’s unite — as long as we can, as long as we have to — to honor peace, love, sacrifice, and a time of growth and renewal, which all of us need. To honor hope.

Let’s figure out a way to reinforce, spread and most of all, inspire hope. We need it now, more than ever.