Editorial: It’s national Library Card Sign-up Month — celebrate at the Darien Library

September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when the American Library Association and libraries nationwide join together to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step towards academic achievement and lifelong learning.

Darien is beyond lucky to have one of the best libraries in the state, and probably the country, right here at its fingertips. If you have not visted the Darien Library yet, stop reading this and head over there. Its facility, staff and resources are beyond compare. Its children’s programs are first rate, its adult programming is varied and has something for everyone, and its got a cool teen lounge to hang out in.

Take this month as an opportunity to head over to the Darien Library and take advantage of all the things it has to offer. Bring in to the Welcome Desk something with your Darien address on it (e.g. a piece of mail, your license, lease/mortgage agreement, etc.). If you work in Town full-time, bring your pay stub or your employer's phone number.

Visit DarienLibrary.org for more info.