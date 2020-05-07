Eau Claire bus driver credited with saving toddler from harm

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — An Eau Claire transit driver is credited with saving a toddler from harm by plucking her from the middle of some traffic lanes.

The driver saw the 1-year-old in the street Tuesday while driving his route, stopped the bus in the lane of traffic, got out and retrieved the young child, according to city officials.

The driver, Mike Steinke, called dispatch to get help for the girl. Steinke says the child wasn't crying and let him pick her up and carry her to the bus.

Before a police officer arrived on scene, the child's mother realized something was wrong when she saw her front door open and a bus parked in the road.

Transit administrators said the mother went to the bus and was shocked, but appreciative, to find her daughter safe.