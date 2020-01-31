Easter egg hunt moved away from beach to prevent pollution

HAMPTON BEACH, N.H. (AP) — An annual New Hampshire village's Easter egg hunt has been moved inland out of concern that plastic eggs could end up in the ocean.

The Hampton Beach Parks & Recreation Department announced on Facebook on Wednesday that the department will no longer host the Easter Egg Dig on the beach when they cannot ensure all eggs will be accounted for, the Portsmouth Herald reported.

“I know there’s a lot of people that love this and it’s been a tradition,” Recreation Director René Boudreau said. “I also feel that it’s a time where these kinds of decisions have to be made and I’d rather be known for trying to help the cause as opposed to be part of the problems.”

The department's post received mixed reaction. Some parents praised the decision, while others called it “very silly.”

Blue Ocean Society Director Jen Kennedy wrote in a letter to the editor that many eggs that are not found during the hunt are discovered in beach cleanups months later.

“Anything left on the beach can wash into the ocean and impact marine life,” Kennedy said. “This decision can only benefit our local marine life and beautify the beach.”