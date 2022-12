DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — A moderately strong earthquake and two aftershocks hit Indonesia’s resort island of Bali on Tuesday, causing panic but no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 4.9 quake was centered 35 kilometers (22 miles) north of Amlapura, a city in Bali’s Karangasem district. Its shallow depth of 9.6 kilometers (6 miles) may have caused people to run outside.