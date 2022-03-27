Skip to main content
Early winners at the Oscars include Ariana DeBose and 'Dune'

The Associated Press
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Timothee Chalamet, left, and Rebecca Ferguson in a scene from "Dune." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Some early winners Sunday at the Academy Awards:

Best supporting actress: Ariana DeBose

Cinematography: “Dune”

Visual Effects: “Dune”

Best animated feature: “Encanto”

Sound: “Dune”

Documentary (short subject): “The Queen of Basketball”

Best animated short film: “The Windshield Wiper”

Live action short: “The Long Goodbye”

Music (original score): “Dune”

Film editing: “Dune”

Production design: “Dune”

Makeup and hairstyling: “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

