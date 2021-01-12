Early warning signs emerge for GOP after US Capitol riots

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In the 36 hours after last week’s deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, 112 Republicans reached out to the election office in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, to change their party registration. Ethan Demme was one of them.
“Ever since they started denying the election result, I kind of knew it was heading this way," said Demme, who is the county's former Republican Party chairman and has opposed President Donald Trump and is now an independent. "If they kept going, I knew there’s no way I can keep going. But if you’ve been a Republican all your life, it’s hard to jump out of a big boat and into a little boat.”