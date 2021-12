BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Early voting is wrapping up Saturday in the 38 Louisiana parishes that have elections on the Dec. 11 ballot.

Ascension, Bossier, Catahoula, East Baton Rouge, Iberia, Orleans, Rapides and Vernon Parishes have local elected jobs on the ballot, with competitions between the top two vote-getters in the Nov. 13 primary. Thirty-four parishes have local tax and bond issues and other propositions on the ballot, according to the secretary of state's office.