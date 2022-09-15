EXPLAINER: States scramble as US abortion landscape shifts
JULIE CARR SMYTH and ARLEIGH RODGERS, Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Almost three months after Roe v. Wade was overturned, the landscape of abortion access is still shifting significantly in some states, sometimes very quickly.
Changing restrictions and litigation in neighboring Indiana and Ohio this week illustrate the whiplash for providers and patients navigating sudden changes in what is allowed where.