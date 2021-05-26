EXPLAINER: How vaccine passports for global travel will work KELVIN CHAN, AP Business Writer May 26, 2021 Updated: May 26, 2021 6:37 a.m.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 file photo, arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London, during England's third national lockdown since the coronavirus outbreak began.
This image shows a screen grab of the NHS test and trace app, now featuring a vaccine status feature for travel, in London, Friday, May 21, 2021.
LONDON (AP) — Boarding pass, suitcase, passport and ... digital vaccination certificate?
Keen to avoid losing another summer of holiday revenue to the coronavirus pandemic, the European Union, some Asian governments and the airline industry are scrambling to develop so-called COVID-19 vaccine passports to help kickstart international travel.