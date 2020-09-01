See photos of a Darien school's first-day prep

Royle School is preparing for Darien's first day of school on Thursday. The district gave The Darien Times an exclusive look at its set up on Tuesday. Schools Superintendent Dr. Alan Addley and Royle School Principal Dr. Garan Mullin. less Royle School is preparing for Darien's first day of school on Thursday. The district gave The Darien Times an exclusive look at its set up on Tuesday. Schools Superintendent Dr. Alan Addley and Royle School ... more Photo: Susan Shultz /Hearst Connecticut Media / Photo: Susan Shultz /Hearst Connecticut Media / Image 1 of / 63 Caption Close See photos of a Darien school's first-day prep 1 / 63 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — The Darien Public Schools offered a sneak peek inside Royle School on Tuesday, with an exclusive tour for the Darien Times with Schools Superintendent Alan Addley and Principal Garan Mullin in anticipation of the first day of classes on Thursday, Sept. 3.

Darien schools will open on a hybrid mode, with full in-person learning plannned to begin at the end of the month.

Mullin said she is happy to be starting school again and said her priority is making parents, students and staff confident in a safe return in the coronavirus era.

“If the staff feels confident and comfortable, so will the students,” she said.

Second grade teacher Nancy Mason, who was setting up her classroom, said she was looking forward to the first day and felt the school was ready.

“I’ve missed my students,” she said.

The custodial staff especially has been hard at work making accommodations for a safe beginning of school in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mullin said.

A number of changes can be clearly seen upon arrival at the school. A sign in the entranceway is a clear reminder that face masks are required for entry.

Hallways are clearly marked with lane directions, and stairways are limited to one way traffic. There are stand-up sanitation stations in the stairwells.

There are sanitation stations set up throughout the school. Classrooms without sinks, and those spaces that aren’t usually used for instruction, like a common room to be used for music instruction, have portable sinks installed.

Desks are spread apart in most classrooms — other than in kindergarten, where tables are split by plexiglass in fours.

Student supplies ordered in advance are individually wrapped.

Not all parents feel fully confident in sending their children back, Mullin said, not it’s important to “respect everyone’s feelings and choices.”

All teachers will be provided with a small live-stream camera to be used for students learning remotely on hybrid days or those who choose fully remote learning. The live-stream camera can be used to directly stream to home or can be used to record a lesson or educational presentation.

The live-stream has been one of the concerns expressed by Joslyn DeLancey, head of the Darien teachers’ union. During last week’s Board of Education meeting, which again experienced technical difficulties with live-streaming, DeLancey made the point that it was that sort of problem that is causing teacher concerns. DeLancey said a live-stream could cause privacy and other issues for students and families.

Back on March 12, Darien schools closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and as a result of several orders by Gov. Ned Lamont. Like the rest of the state’s schools, they remained closed to in-person learning for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

The district was required to submit three possible reopening plans to the state by the end of July — one for all in-person, one for a hybrid of in person/remote cohorts, and one with all in-person learning.

The district presented its final plans in mid-August, which drew questions from board members about why the district was opting to begin with a hybrid plan when the town’s case numbers had remained low. Read more or watch that meeting here.

There were eight total cases in August of COVID-19 reported in Darien as of Aug. 25.

The board again met last week to discuss reopening further, during which DeLancey again addressed the teachers’ concerns. Watch that meeting here.